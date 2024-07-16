21-Year-Old Accused In Shooting That Injured 2 Young Girls In Troy

Keovion Goodwine, of Troy, was taken into custody Tuesday, July 2, on attempted murder and related charges. Troy Police did not publicize the arrest until Tuesday, July 16.

According to investigators, Goodwine shot two girls, ages 11 and 14, near Fourth and Madison streets shortly after midnight on Sunday, May 12. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Goodwine was arrested after officers from the Troy and Colonie police departments executed a search warrant at his apartment on Phelan Court in Troy.

He is charged with the following:

Attempted murder

Criminal use of a firearm

Reckless endangerment

Two counts of assault

Goodwine was being held at the Rensselaer County jail. Police did not speculate on a possible motive for the shooting.

Troy Police Chief Daniel DeWolf described the case as being “difficult and complex” from the beginning.

“While the victims continue to recover, we hope this arrest provides some measure of comfort, that the individual accused of engaging in such a violent act is now in custody,” he said. “Our investigation into the incident continues.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 518-270-4777.

