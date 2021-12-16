Westchester County, Local Police Caution Of School Threats Made On TikTok

County and local police in Westchester are on high alert after there were multiple discussions about potential school shootings or bomb threats made on social media.

An alert was issued by Westchester County Police Department after it received a tip from its School Resource Officer Program about purported threats made on TikTok regarding a potential incident on Friday, Dec. 17.

Similar threats have been reported elsewhere in the region, including in Connecticut.

Investigators noted that the posts were general in nature, did not target any individual school or location, and the threat level is “considered low at this time.”

According to police, the threats likely originated from out of the country, though as a precaution, the Westchester County Police Department will be increasing patrols where School Resource Officers are stationed.

Police said that the department will continue monitoring social media for any nexus that ties it to the county.

Anyone with information or questions has been instructed to contact the Westchester County Police Department’s General Investigations Unit by calling (914) 864-7916.

