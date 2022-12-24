9 Bronxville High School Students To Compete As Division I Athletes

Nine hard-working standout athletes from a Westchester County high school are moving on to play on Division I teams for numerous colleges.

The athletes all currently attend Bronxville High School as seniors, and will all move on to different colleges and universities to play for a variety of Division I teams, the Bronxville Union Free School District announced.

The nine students include:

Catherine Berkery, who will join the University of Pennsylvania's lacrosse team;

Olivia Shinshato, who will join Georgetown University's women's lacrosse team;

Timothy Lockwood, who will join Boston University's men's crew team;

Joseph Cutaia, who will join Princeton University's men's crew team;

Hope Hershberg, who will join Colgate University's track team;

Anna Becker, who will join Columbia University's lacrosse team;

Elizabeth Langhoff, who will join Boston College's crew team;

Chris Patterson, who will join Hobart College's lacrosse team;

Ellie Clifford, who will join Dartmouth College's Squash team.

The school district praised each student for hard work and determination.

"Each of these students have demonstrated an exceptional dedication to sport, community, and leadership. These defining qualities have guided them to this momentous occasion," school district officials said in an announcement.

