Popular NYC Pizzeria Chain To Open New Bronxville Locale: Here's Where

Patsy's Pizzeria, which has been a New York staple since 1933, will open its Bronxville restaurant at 143 Parkway Rd., the former location of Park 143 Bistro, according to signs on the building's windows.

The location is now under new ownership, the signs say, adding that more information will soon be coming.

"We look forward to welcoming you to Patsy's Pizzeria Bronxville," the signs read.

So far, more information has not been made public, and the eatery's website is still a blank page with only the new pizzeria's name listed.

The new pizzeria will be the third Patsy's to open in Westchester following the opening of the Harrison locale at 7 Purdy St. in October 2023. There is also one in New Rochelle that is closed for renovations until Tuesday, April 1, according to its Yelp page.

Patsy's is known for its authentic Sicilian coal oven pizza and may have even invented selling pies by the slice, according to the chain's website.

The chain dates back 90 years to when it began in Harlem. Since then, it has expanded to 15 locations throughout New York.

For those interested in stopping by the new location once it opens, some menu items offered by other Patsy's locations include White pies with ricotta and mozzarella cheese; Old-fashioned square pies; Old-school proud pies; Spaghetti Pomodoro; and Chicken parmigiana.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates on the opening date.

