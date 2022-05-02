Investment Banker From Bronxville Dies After Battling Cancer

An investment banker and longtime Westchester County resident who was born and raised in Connecticut has died from cancer at the age of 71.

John Toffolon Jr. died peacefully on Tuesday, April 26, while surrounded by his wife, Joan, and two daughters, Ashley and Allison, according to his obituary.

Toffolon was born in Hartford and spent his early years in Litchfield County in the village of Riverton. He went on to live in Bronxville for 30 years, his obituary said.

He was a graduate of Fordham University Gabelli School of Business.

"John had an outstanding career in investment banking," his obituary reads. "He worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of NY, The First Boston Corporation as Managing Director and CFO, Nomura Securities International as Executive Managing Director and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer."

He is also remembered for his love and support of his family,

"John had many loves, but nothing could compare to his love for his family and his two daughters," his obituary reads. "He was always there to support them and cherished the moments he spent with them."

Visiting hours are set to take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, at Fred H. McGrath & Son Funeral Home in Bronxville.

The mass is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, at St. Joseph’s Church in Bronxville.

The mass will also be livestreamed here.

His family asked that donations be made in Toffolon's memory to Fordham Basketball New Era Fund or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in lieu of sending flowers, according to his obituary.

