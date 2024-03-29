New Upscale Rental Development Now Seeking Tenants In Bronxville: Here's Where

Elk Homes' 15 Parkview Avenue in Bronxville is now seeking tenants, the rental developer announced on Wednesday, March 27.

The new 80,000-square-foot building, which is the first upscale rental development in Bronxville and the neighborhood of Garrett Park in decades, offers 60 "meticulously designed and spacious apartments," according to the developer. This includes 20 one-bedroom units; 35 two-bedrooms; and five three-bedrooms.

Twenty of these units have an additional den and 15 have a terrace or walk-out patio. Additionally, other amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, rooftop and ground-level terraces, a pet bath, package delivery lockers, 64 enclosed parking spaces with available EV chargers, and a common work area space complete with Wi-Fi.

The development is located near the Bronxville train station and several popular shopping centers, including the Ridge Hill and Cross County Shopping Centers.

"15 Parkview is the new standard for Westchester living," said Elk Homes Chief Executive Officer Gary Hirsch, who added, "We’re so excited to be at the heart of Bronxville and bring a new living experience to this wonderful community.”

