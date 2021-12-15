Suspect Nabbed In Hit-Run Crash Injuring Couple Leaving Christmas Parade In Area

Police have apprehended a man in connection to a hit-and-run crash that injured a man and woman who were crossing a Hudson Valley street.

The crash happened on Saturday, Dec. 4, in Rockland County, in the Village of Suffern.

The Suffern Police Department announced on Tuesday, Dec. 14 that Seth Snyder, age 57, of Airmont, has been charged with:

A felony count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious physical injuries,

A misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in physical injuries.

Police previously reported that the crash happened at about 8:15 p.m. on Orange Avenue near Lafayette Avenue.

A vehicle struck a 71-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman who were attempting to cross the street, authorities said.

CBS New York reported that the man and woman were a couple who were leaving a Christmas parade in the area.

The woman suffered serious injuries in the crash, and the man suffered minor injuries, police said.

