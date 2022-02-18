Contact Us
Briarcliff Daily Voice serves Briarcliff, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Briarcliff Daily Voice serves Briarcliff, NY

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: NY State Trooper Sues Cuomo, Top Aide Melissa DeRosa Over Sexual Harassment Allegations
Police & Fire

Student Injuries Reported In Westchester School Bus Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
school bus
school bus Photo Credit: Pixabay/Wokandapix

Five students and two adults aboard a school bus were taken to an area hospital following a crash in Westchester County.

The crash took place around 9:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 18 northbound on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the area of Wolf's Lane in Pelham, near the Mount Vernon border.

According to Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police, a small school bus was involved in a collision with another vehicle. 

Five students and two adults aboard the bus were transported to Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries, he added.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.