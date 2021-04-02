Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Couple Who Kidnapped Their Own Kids Apprehended In Upstate NY, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The NYC Sheriff's Office was able to track down a Queens couple in upstate New York after they allegedly kidnapped their children from their guardian.
The NYC Sheriff's Office was able to track down a Queens couple in upstate New York after they allegedly kidnapped their children from their guardian. Photo Credit: NYC Sheriff's Office/Facebook

A New York couple who allegedly kidnapped their own kids after losing custody have been apprehended upstate.

The New York City Sheriff’s office helped track down Eddie Bellas, age 37, and Mekaybew McNeal, age 27, both of Queens, in Schenectady on Tuesday, March 30, said Sheriff Joseph Fucito.

The kids -- a 4-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter -- had been taken from their guardian and been on the run with parents for six days when nabbed by the Sheriff's Office.

Fucito said deputies conducted an investigation on the movements of the suspects and were able to track them to Schenectady.

They were able to recover the kids with the help of the Schenectady police, he added.

The children were recovered and the two parents were arrested, the sheriff said.

The parents were later turned over to the NYPD for arrests under the new kidnapping charges, Fucito said.

Bellas and McNeal lost custody of the kids to McNeal’s mother. They took the children from her home n Woodhaven.

