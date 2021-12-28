Longtime Employee At School District In Westchester Dies At 67

A longtime employee of a school district in Westchester County has died at the age of 67.

Katherine Umbro died on Tuesday, Dec. 21, according to her obituary.

Umbro was a resident of New Rochelle and a graduate of St. Gabriel's High School.

She worked for the City School District of New Rochelle for more than 30 years, and she retired as the personnel assistant for Civil Service responsible for the district, her obituary reads.

She was the wife of John Umbro and the daughter of Andrew Pelham Sr. and Veronica Pelham.

Umbro is survived by her children, her siblings and her 11 grandchildren, her obituary said.

Visiting hours are scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lloyd Maxcy & Sons Beauchamp Chapel, located at 16 Shea Place in New Rochelle.

The funeral is set to take place on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament.

