Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Briarcliff Daily Voice serves Briarcliff, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Briarcliff Daily Voice serves Briarcliff, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Latest Hudson Valley Positive Testing Rate; Number Of New Cases By County
News

Man Indicted For Fatal Shooting Of 23-Year-Old Outside Westchester Apartment Complex

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Whitney Young Manor Apartments at 354 Nepperhan Ave. in Yonkers.
The Whitney Young Manor Apartments at 354 Nepperhan Ave. in Yonkers. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Westchester man has been indicted on a murder charge after allegedly fatally shooting a 23-year-old during an argument that turned physical outside an area apartment complex.

Yonkers resident Terrence Gonzalez has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon after shooting and killing Lateef Butler outside the Whitney Young Manor apartment complex on Nepperhan Avenue over the summer.

On Friday, June 26, a longstanding dispute between Gonzalez and Butler came to a head outside the apartment complex, at which point Gonzalez shot Butler multiple times at approximately 6 p.m. before fleeing the scene.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. said that the entire event was captured on video cameras outside the complex, and a .38 caliber handgun was recovered near the scene.

Following a brief investigation, Gonzalez was quickly taken into custody and charged.

Gonzalez, 28, was remanded into custody and scheduled to appear back in court on Thursday, Oct. 1.

“Senseless acts of violence cannot and will not be tolerated in our communities," Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said at the time of the fatal shooting. "Today a Yonkers family is dealing with an unimaginable and profound loss due to gun violence and the heinous acts of one individual. 

"Because of the professional efforts of our Yonkers Police Officers, that individual was arrested and will be delivered into the Criminal Justice System where he will face the consequences of his actions, and another illegal gun was taken off our streets.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Briarcliff Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.