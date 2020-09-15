Man Indicted For Fatal Shooting Of 23-Year-Old Outside Westchester Apartment Complex

A Westchester man has been indicted on a murder charge after allegedly fatally shooting a 23-year-old during an argument that turned physical outside an area apartment complex.

Yonkers resident Terrence Gonzalez has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon after shooting and killing Lateef Butler outside the Whitney Young Manor apartment complex on Nepperhan Avenue over the summer.

On Friday, June 26, a longstanding dispute between Gonzalez and Butler came to a head outside the apartment complex, at which point Gonzalez shot Butler multiple times at approximately 6 p.m. before fleeing the scene.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. said that the entire event was captured on video cameras outside the complex, and a .38 caliber handgun was recovered near the scene.

Following a brief investigation, Gonzalez was quickly taken into custody and charged.

Gonzalez, 28, was remanded into custody and scheduled to appear back in court on Thursday, Oct. 1.

“Senseless acts of violence cannot and will not be tolerated in our communities," Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said at the time of the fatal shooting. "Today a Yonkers family is dealing with an unimaginable and profound loss due to gun violence and the heinous acts of one individual.

"Because of the professional efforts of our Yonkers Police Officers, that individual was arrested and will be delivered into the Criminal Justice System where he will face the consequences of his actions, and another illegal gun was taken off our streets.”

