COVID-19: Westchester Community College Gets Grant To Train Future Frontline Healthcare Workers

Westchester Community College has received a $100,000 grant to be used to train future healthcare workers.

The grant, provided by the Westchester Workforce Funders Collaborative amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, will enable the college to create a network with government and industry partners that will provide funding for at least 40 participants.

The network will be housed at the college’s Mount Vernon Extension Center, and recruit and train the students for healthcare occupations, the college said.

Successful participants will earn college credits and a health career credential and will be matched for a four-week externship work experience, leading to interview opportunities for healthcare jobs.

Industry partners include the 1199 Homecare Education Fund, Montefiore Medical Center, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, and the Wartburg.

“Westchester County was the original epicenter for COVID-19 in New York,” said Dr. Belinda Miles, president at Westchester Community College. “While our region has been severely impacted by this pandemic, it has been inspiring to see how so many in our community stepped up to answer the call to help and to serve."

Miles said the new funding will allow the college to play a key role in training the next generation of critically needed frontline healthcare workers.

For more information regarding the Westchester Healthcare Career Pathway Network contact pathwaystohealthcare@sunywcc.edu.

