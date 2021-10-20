COVID-19: NY Introduces New Website With Single COVID Data Access Page

New York State has launched a new centralized website for the state's COVID-19 data.

The goal of the new dashboard is to make the data easier for the public to access and understand, according to an announcement from Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

"Providing new data about COVID-19 to the public and making existing data easier to access and understand is yet another step we are taking towards more transparency," Hochul said. "We will continue to do everything we can to share the latest information with New Yorkers, especially during this unprecedented pandemic."

On the site, people can find a "daily trends" graph, along with a dashboard showing the number of positive cases at the regional and county level.

The state also said a map of cumulative cases has been replaced by two options: cases per 100,000 people/seven-day average and test percent positive/seven-day average.

NYS said this makes it easier to compare counties, and county cumulative totals can be found when clicking on a county for more details.

Learn more about the new data hub here.

