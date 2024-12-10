Drone Captures Massive Mulch Fire As Crews Battle Blaze For Hours In Mount Pleasant

The fire began early Sunday, Dec. 8, when the Briarcliff Manor Fire Department was dispatched at around 12:30 a.m. for a reported brush fire on the Taconic State Parkway, according to fire officials.

After searching the area, no fire was found on the parkway. However, a large plume of smoke led responders to a mulch pile fire burning on Clay Bird Lane in Mount Pleasant

With no hydrants nearby, tankers from as far as Putnam and Orange counties were brought in to supply water. The Westchester County Department of Emergency Services also rushed to provide help for the extended operation.

During the blaze, DES officials provided portable radios and replacement batteries to in-county and out-of-county units as the cold weather and lengthy response drained devices. Live aerial drone footage, captured by the Katonah Fire Department, also offered critical real-time visuals of the fire's progression, officials said.

The blaze was declared under control by 8 a.m., more than seven hours after the first dispatch. The incident drew a response from a total of 17 departments in the area.

