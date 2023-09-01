27-Year-Old Charged With Burglarizing Homes In Briarcliff Manor, Police Say

The man, whose name was not released, was charged with burglarizing two homes in Briarcliff Manor on Saturday, Aug. 5, the village's police department announced on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The suspect, who is from the Bronx, was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary in addition to other charges, police said.

The investigation into the burglaries is still ongoing, and more arrests may be made, authorities added.

The Harrison, New York City, and Westchester County police departments also helped with the arrest.

