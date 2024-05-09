$20M To Go Toward Improving Route 9A In Briarcliff Manor

In an announcement on Wednesday, May 8, New York State Sen. Pete Harckham and Assemblymember Dana Levenberg revealed that $20 million in funds would go toward improving conditions on a stretch of the Briarcliff Manor – Peekskill Parkway (Route 9A).

The funding, set aside by the New York State Department of Transportation, will cover the segment of Route 9A between the Taconic State Parkway and Pleasantville Road in Briarcliff Manor and pay for engineering, design, and environmental coordination costs.

"For the many residents, commuters, and business owners who regularly travel on this stretch of Route 9A, this is the best news possible," Harckham said of the funding, adding, "The safety of this roadway has long been an issue because of potholes, persistent flooding, and aging infrastructure."

Levenberg also commented on the news, saying that the stretch of Route 9A covered by the funding has been "neglected for too long."

"That era of neglect is coming to an end now, with scheduled repaving starting at the end of June and this new commitment of $20 million for the next phase of the modernization of the Briarcliff-Peekskill Parkway," Levenberg continued.

According to officials, the section of Route 9A covered by the project is one of the state's most dangerous roadways, as it is the scene of over 120 major accidents a year.

The stretch is traveled by more than 40,000 vehicles each day, which all must navigate tight confines, on- and off-ramps, and low bridges, officials continued.

To help deal with the roadway's deteriorating conditions caused by heavy use and storm damage, the NYSDOT committed $3 million to an engineering and safety study in 2022. The latest funding allocation is a result of this study, officials said.

"I commend New York State for budgeting the funds to design the necessary safety upgrades to this critical regional transportation corridor," said Briarcliff Manor Mayor Steve Vescio, who added, "We look forward to working with our state partners as this process continues to ensure the project moves through design and towards construction in a timely and efficient manner.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Briarcliff and receive free news updates.