2 Dogs Rescued From Meat Market By Briarcliff Manor Animal Shelter

The two young mixes, named Pablo and Parker, will be taken to Briarcliff Manor-based SPCA Westchester after being rescued from a South Korean meat farm, the shelter announced on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The dogs were initially taken in by Humane Society International after they were discovered trapped in feces-covered cages and slated for torture and slaughter at the meat farm, which has since been shut down, according to the SPCA.

Once they arrive at SPCA Westchester on Wednesday, Jan. 24, the dogs will receive immediate medical examinations and care from veterinarians. According to records already held by the shelter, Pablo is suffering from fractured teeth and Parker has facial scarring that needs treatment. These injuries are believed to have resulted from their time at the meat farm, a spokesperson for the shelter said.

"We’re told that these innocent dogs appear to be very trusting and have not lost their faith in people, which is remarkable considering all that they’ve endured," said SPCA Westchester Executive Director Shannon Laukhuf, who added, "We look forward to providing these special dogs with an abundance of TLC (tender loving care) and finding them the loving homes that they deserve."

Dogs facing conditions like Pablo and Parker will hopefully become less common as time goes on, as the South Korean government passed a bill earlier in January that bans the breeding and slaughter of dogs for consumption.

The bill, which still needs final approval from South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, stipulates that owners and workers in the dog meat trade must transition, change, or close their business within three years or face fines and prison time, SPCA Westchester officials said.

