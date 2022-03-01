These Areas Could See Snow Showers, Squalls Before Potential For More Widespread Storm

Temperatures won't be quite as cold in the first days of March but parts of the region could see rounds of evening snow showers and snow squalls before the potential of the arrival of a more widespread system later this week.

Tuesday, March 1 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 40s and wind-chill values between 20 and 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be a chance of showers Tuesday evening, with snow showers and snow squalls possible farther north as a series of Alberta Clipper systems will affect areas in the region farthest north and inland through Thursday, March 3. (See the first two images above.)

"As each storm treks across the northern tier of the country, a general coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow is expected," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis. "This is enough to cause slippery conditions on the roads as well as reduced visibility for motorists but is unlikely to create prolonged issues."

Wednesday, March 2 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s. Skies will become cloudy at night with a new round of snow showers possible farther north.

Thursday, March 3 and Friday, March 4 will both be sunny with temperature in the mid to upper 30s before the next chance for wintry precipitation on Saturday night, March 5 into Sunday, March 6.

It's too early to predict the timing or strength of that potential end-of-week system.

