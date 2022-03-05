Stretch Of Unsettled Weather Coming: Here's What To Expect, How Long It Will Last

A days-long stretch of unsettled weather will include a rise in temperatures that will provide a spring preview for much of the region.

It will be mostly cloudy day on Saturday, March 5 with a high temperature in the mid 40s before a new storm system brings a big change in the weather pattern, according to the National Weather Service.

The system will arrive in the early morning hours on Sunday with patchy fog and showers for most of the region, and a wintry mix and snow far north and inland.

Then comes the big change in the weather pattern, as the temperature jumps to a high in the mid to upper 60s on Sunday, March 6 while intermittent rain and shower activity continues during the afternoon and into the early evening. (See the first image above.)

It will be mostly cloudy overnight Sunday into Monday, March 7 before rain is expected from about daybreak until late in the early afternoon Monday. The high temperature will again be in the 60s.

There will be a new round of rainfall Monday night, continuing until early Tuesday morning, March 8 before skies finally clear, ending unsettled stretch.

During the unsettled stretch, areas in upstate New York and northern New England will see up to a half-foot of snowfall. For projections from Sunday through Tuesday by AccuWeather.com, click on the second image above.

Tuesday's high temperature will be in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies.

