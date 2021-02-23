Big Change In Weather Pattern Coming After Icy, Snowy Stretch

Just when you thought there could be "snow" more, a new round of snow and rain showers is possibly on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

But the temperature will be just above freezing during the window for precipitation from mid-morning to the early afternoon, so any snow will not accumulate on surfaces.

Tuesday's high temperature could finally top the 40-degree mark under mostly cloudy skies.

Then -- at long last -- will come a much-welcomed change in the weather pattern in the form of milder temperatures and clear skies.

Wednesday, Feb. 24 will be mostly sunny and feel a bit like early spring, with the high temperature climbing to the upper 40s, allowing for some melting of the mounds of snow.

It will be a bit cooler on Thursday, Feb. 25, with a high temperature of around 40 degrees, but more sunny skies.

It will remain sunny on Friday, Feb. 26 with a high in the mid to upper 30s.

