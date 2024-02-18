Update: More Details Emerge In Pharmacy Burglary In Bedford

The incident happened on Monday, Feb. 12 around 4:15 a.m., when a commercial burglar alarm was activated at the Bedford Pharmacy at 424 Old Post Rd. (Route 22).

Arriving officers soon found that the front glass door had been smashed and that suspects had entered the store and stolen numerous types of medicine before fleeing, according to Bedford Police Lt. Jeff Gulick.

The department's Detective Bureau is still investigating the case and working with other law enforcement agencies to determine if it is related to other pharmacy burglaries in the area.

One such incident occurred in the Putnam County town of Southeast, where JNR Pharmacy at 2505 Carmel Ave. (Route 6) was also broken into and burglarized, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into both incidents is still ongoing.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

