Traffic Slowdowns To Affect Stretch Of I-684 Between Bedford, Putnam County: Here's When

Traffic on Interstate 684 in Northern Westchester and Putnam County is expected to be snagged by intermittent slowdowns, officials announced. 

Interstate 684 in Northern Westchester.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via PublicDomainPictures
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The intermittent traffic slowdowns are scheduled for both directions of I-684 between Exit 6 (Route 35) in Bedford and Exit 9 (Interstate 84) in Southeast beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 11:59 p.m., the New York State Department of Transportation announced. 

The slowdowns will then continue through Thursday, Dec. 21 at 4 a.m. Motorists traveling along the highway during the slowdowns are being warned to expect delays. 

Officials said that the slowdowns are to allow for utility work. 

