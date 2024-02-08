Tractor-Trailer Rolls Over, Traps Driver On I-684 In Bedford Hills

The crash happened early on Thursday, Feb. 8, when a tractor-trailer rolled over into a jackknife position on Interstate 684 in Bedford Hills around a mile north of Exit 4, according to the Bedford Hills Fire Department.

Arriving first responders and New York State Police troopers found that the tractor-trailer's driver was trapped, as the rollover had left the vehicle in a position where the cab was around 20 feet off the ground. Because of this position, the driver could not exit the cab and safely get to ground level.

Crews soon began to stabilize the tractor-trailer, using a set of struts to keep the cab in place. First responders then used a ladder to reach the driver and pull him to safety. The driver was injured in the crash, firefighters said.

The rescue was not the only complicated part of the response, as the crash had also ruptured the tractor-trailer's saddle tank, causing a fuel leak. Crews used speedy dry and absorbent pads to stop any potential runoff and soon enough, the Westchester County Department of Emergency Service's Hazardous Materials Team was on the scene to pump off remaining fuel from the truck.

Because of the precarious position of the truck and the fact that there were no immediate environmental hazards, crews decided to wait until the truck was turned over to further mitigate the leak.

The truck was finally removed from the site by around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday. All lanes of I-684 have since opened, according to New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bedford and receive free news updates.