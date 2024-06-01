Sprawling 48-Acre Katonah Estate Hits Market For $29.5M

The 48-acre Northern Westchester property, known as Brook Hollow Farm, is located in Katonah at 212 Mt. Holly Rd., according to its Zillow listing. It is currently listed for $29.5 million.

The extensive residence, reimagined by landscape designer Miranda Brooks, includes a main house, six outbuildings, a new tennis court, a pool, and plenty of gardens for the enjoyment of its future residents.

The main house alone features seven bedrooms, eight full and four half-baths, a Smallbone kitchen with an attached family room and solarium, a great room, and Venetian plaster.

The property's guest cottage includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The estate also has three one-bedroom apartments above the 6-car carriage house garage, a pavilion perfect for entertaining, a Wisteria arbor, a studio, and an Octabarn.

As if that weren't enough, the farm also has a former barn that has been transformed into a gym, ballet bar, aromatherapy room, and full bath.

Although modern amenities are featured throughout the estate, it still maintains the "classic charm" of the 1920s, according to its listing.

Its realtor, Sotheby's International Realty Greenwich Brokerage released a video showing off the property.

The property's full listing can be viewed by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bedford and receive free news updates.