Rolled-Over Tractor Trailer Spills Diesel Fuel Into River In Bedford

The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 4 around 9:30 a.m., when the Katonah Fire Department responded to Interstate 684 Northbound in the area of Exit 6 in Bedford, where a tractor-trailer had rolled over.

Arriving crews soon realized that the truck was leaking fluids, including diesel fuel, and called for help from the Bedford Hills, Bedford, and Yorktown Heights Fire Departments, in addition to state police, Westchester County Department of Emergency Services, and the New York City Watershed Haz-Mat Team.

The departments then worked together to control the leaking diesel fuel, which was spilling into the Cross River underneath the highway. To do this, crews deployed booms to stop the fuel from spreading more than it already had.

The scene was later turned over to the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, which continued to monitor the waterway, fire officials said.

