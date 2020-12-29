Two Nabbed In Assault, Theft Of High-End Collectible Sneakers Worth $4K In Westchester

Two Westchester men have been arrested for allegedly attacking and stealing a pair of high-end, collectible sneakers valued at $4,000 from a man who met to sell them the shoes.

The incident took place on Monday, Dec. 21, around 9 p.m., when the Hastings-on-Hudson Police Department received a 911 call from a resident of Brooklyn, reporting he was in the parking lot of The Andrus Home completing an arranged meeting with two other individuals regarding the sale of high-end collectible sneakers, valued at $4,000, said Chief David Dosin.

When the victim presented the sneakers to the other individuals, he was struck in the head with a closed fist by one of the individuals and the other individual grabbed the sneakers.

Patrols were sent to the scene and reported the individuals fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, last seen traveling northbound on Broadway.

A canvass of the area ended in negative results and a broadcast was sent out to the surrounding jurisdictions.

The victim refused any medical treatment and was brought to police headquarters to complete the report.

After an investigation along with assistance from the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force and Yonkers Police Department two subjects were arrested and charged with robbery and grand larceny, Dosin said.

David Widulinski, age 22. of Yonkers was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 22, and released without bail before being turned over to the Yonkers Police on other charges.

On Monday, Dec. 28, Hasting-on-Hudson Police arrested Jeffrey Ramilo-Santos, age 23, of Yonkers, and released him without bail.

"The Hastings-on-Hudson Police Department would like to thank the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force and the Yonkers Police Department for their assistance with this case," Dosin said.

