Serial Shoplifter Busted With Stolen Property, Syringes In Westchester, Police Say

A serial shoplifter known to authorities was busted after attempting to steal hundreds of dollars worth of items from a CVS location in Westchester, police said.

An employee at CVS on Popham Road in Scarsdale reported that she spotted a familiar face placing several items into his bags before attempting to leave without paying.

Police said that the employee recognized the man because he is a frequent shoplifter from the store, and when she asked whether or not he intended to pay for the items, he responded with a curt “no.”

In total, the stolen items had a value of more than $700.

The employee was able to provide a description of the suspect, who was heading toward the train station with a rolling bag.

According to police, officers approached the suspect at the train station, who initially denied that the bag belonged to him; however, he was later identified by a witness.

The suspect, Bronx resident Hendrix Rosario, age 39, was arrested at the train station, at which point he was found to be in possession of two unused syringe needles in his front pocket.

Rosario was taken into custody without incident and charged with two counts of petit larceny and a felony count of grand larceny. No return court date has been announced.

