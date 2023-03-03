Contact Us
Prison Nurse Rapes Inmate At Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, Police Say

Ben Crnic
Bedford Hills Correctional Facility.
Bedford Hills Correctional Facility. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut man employed as a nurse at a New York prison is charged with raping an inmate, police say. 

The incident was originally reported by New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision officials at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in Northern Westchester in September 2022, state police said. 

This report prompted an investigation that eventually determined that 54-year-old Waterbury resident Michael Adeleke had allegedly raped an inmate. 

Adeleke was then arrested and charged with third-degree rape on Wednesday, March 1. 

He was arraigned in the town of Bedford Court and was later released. He will again appear in court on Wednesday, March 15. 

