Police Seek Information On Suspicious Westchester Homicide Case

The Yonkers Police Department is looking for the community’s assistance as they continue to investigate the disappearance of a 26-year-old woman from the Bronx whose remains were discovered in a wooded area on Rossmore Avenue eight years ago.

On Sept. 4, 2012, members of the Yonkers Police Department were dispatched to 2 Rossmore Ave., where there were reports of a foul odor in the woods next to the property. Upon arrival, officers discovered a dead body in a dark plastic bag that was in a state of advanced decomposition.

Following forensics testing, the body was determined to be that of Bronx resident Pamela Graddick, who had been reported missing by her family to the New York Police Department’s 44th Precinct three weeks earlier.

At the time, Graddick’s girlfriend of approximately three years said that she last saw her at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2012. Police said that Graddick went to the Bronx Terminal to shop and she was then dropped off at her apartment by friends. She was last heard from at 11:19 p.m. that day via a text message sent to a friend.

Graddick’s death was ultimately classified as a homicide by the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Graddick's killer.

The investigation into Graddick’s disappearance and death is ongoing. The Yonkers Police Department has asked anyone with information in relation to the homicide to contact the Cold Case Unit by calling (914) 384-6451.

