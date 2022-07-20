Contact Us
Police & Fire

I-684 Reopens Following Crash Injuring 3 In Katonah

Kathy Reakes
Three people were injured when a tractor-trailer flipped on I-684.
Three people were injured, including one person who was ejected, when a tractor-trailer flipped on a packed highway.

The incident took place in Northern Westchester around 8 a.m., Wednesday, July 20 on northbound I-684 in Katonah.

The crash closed the roadway for several hours, but it has since reopened, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

Information regarding the crash, including the condition of those injured, and the number of vehicles involved, was not immediately available, Hicks said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

