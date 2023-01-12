House Fire Tears Up Walls, Ceiling Of Bedford Hills Townhouse

A late-night fire caused severe damage to a townhouse in Northern Westchester.

The fire happened on Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 11 p.m. when firefighters in Bedford Hills responded to a blaze within the walls of a four-story middle-of-the-row townhouse in the Lake Marie Lane Complex, according to the Bedford Hills Fire Department.

Soon, firefighters began knocking down walls and opening up ceilings in the building to put the fire out, which they were able to do without much water.

Because the fire was brought under control so quickly, it prevented more extensive damage to the building, firefighters said.

The townhouse was then ventilated and the fire was cleared by shortly after midnight.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

