29-Year-Old From Westchester Dies After Crash In Fairfield County

Police activity
A 29-year-old from Westchester County is dead following a crash in Fairfield County. 

It happened around 6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 6, on Route 8 in Shelton, said the Connecticut State Police. 

According to state police, Erzsebet Menczel, age 45, of Derby, was driving a Honda CR-V and crashed into John Mateo Oliver, of Yonkers, who was driving a BMW motorcycle.

Oliver was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash closed Route 8 for several hours during an investigation.

The collision remains under investigation. 

Any witnesses to the accident are asked to contact Trooper Peter Atwood at 203-393-4200 or Peter.Atwood@ct.gov

