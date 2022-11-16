18-Year-Old Charged With Stealing $1K Worth Of Silver From Bedford Hills Store: Police

An 18-year-old is being charged in the theft of over $1,000 worth of sterling silver from a Northern Westchester consignment store, police said.

Ben Cassuto of Ossining, is accused of stealing the items from the Penny Pincher Boutique in Bedford Hills at 184 Harris Rd. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to Bedford Police Lt. Jeff Gulick.

Gulick said that Cassuto was identified through video surveillance, license plate reader technology, and witness accounts and that he turned himself in on Friday, Nov. 11.

Cassuto is scheduled to appear in Bedford Court on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to Gulick.

The whereabouts of the stolen sterling silver are still unknown, Gulick said.

