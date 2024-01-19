Person Taken To Hospital After Morning Crash At Busy Katonah Intersection

The incident happened on Friday morning, Jan. 19, when two cars became involved in a crash in Bedford at the intersection of Route 22 and Jay Street, according to Bedford Police Lt. Jeff Gulick.

Following the crash, one person was taken to a hospital as a precaution but did not suffer serious injuries, Gulick said.

Traffic at the intersection was temporarily slowed while police conducted their investigation into the crash.

Both vehicles were later towed away and the scene was eventually cleared and opened, Gulick said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bedford and receive free news updates.