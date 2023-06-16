Person Hospitalized After Crash On Route 100 In Katonah

The collision happened on Friday, June 16 around 4 p.m., when first responders were sent to Route 100 in Katonah by the King Kone ice cream shop for a reported crash, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.

After the patients involved were evaluated, one was sent to a local hospital.

Once a small fluid spill resulting from the crash was cleaned up, crews were able to leave the scene after around a half hour, the department reported.

