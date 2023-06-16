Mostly Cloudy 64°

SHARE

Person Hospitalized After Crash On Route 100 In Katonah

A two-car crash on a busy main road in Northern Westchester sent one person to the hospital and caused a small fluid spill. 

A two-car crash on Route 100 in Katonah left one person hospitalized.
A two-car crash on Route 100 in Katonah left one person hospitalized. Photo Credit: Somers Volunteer Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The collision happened on Friday, June 16 around 4 p.m., when first responders were sent to Route 100 in Katonah by the King Kone ice cream shop for a reported crash, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department. 

After the patients involved were evaluated, one was sent to a local hospital. 

Once a small fluid spill resulting from the crash was cleaned up, crews were able to leave the scene after around a half hour, the department reported. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Bedford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE