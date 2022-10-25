Lifelong Bedford Resident, Former 'Miss Mount Kisco' Dies

A woman who was a longtime resident of Northern Westchester County and was once crowned "Miss Mount Kisco" died on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Carole Ann Genussa of Bedford died at the age of 88, according to her obituary.

Born in Mount Kisco, Genussa worked with troubled youth at the Pleasantville Cottage School for thirty years, and also volunteered at the St. Patrick's Parish for six decades, her obituary said.

Genussa lived in Bedford since building her home with her husband, Philip, in 1958, and she had a love for hosting her family and friends for dinner parties, according to her obituary.

She is survived by her son, Philip; her grandsons Michael and Andrew; her granddaughter Lee Ann Genussa; and more great-grandchildren.

