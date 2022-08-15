Beloved Teacher From Katonah Dies At Age 79

A longtime Northern Westchester resident and retired teacher has died at the age of 79.

Elaine Kelleher, a 50-year resident of Katonah, died at her home while surrounded by family on Saturday, Aug. 13, following a brief illness, according to her obituary.

She was born in Jersey City and studied at St. Dominic’s High School and Seton Hall University, her obituary said.

She went on to work as a teacher for 30 years and retired from her role at Putnam/Northern Westchester BOCES in 2005.

"When she retired from teaching she turned to the raising of her 5 grandchildren and she is lovingly known as 'Mooma' to her family and friends," her obituary reads. "She was at every school and sporting event she was physically able to attend."

Kelleher is survived by her husband, William Kelleher; her sister Sr. Michael Maurice and David Leahy (Kara); her children, Erin (Eamonn) O’Donnell, Laurie (Ryan) Archer, and William Kelleher Jr.; and her five grandchildren, Michael, Katherine, Kevin and Joseph O’Donnell, and Julianne Archer.

Kelleher was predeceased by her daughter, Shannon Kelleher, her obituary said.

Visitation hours are set for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Clark Associates Funeral Home in Katonah.

The Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, at St. Patrick’s RC Church in Bedford.

In lieu of flowers, Kelleher's family asked that memorial donations be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Northern Westchester.

