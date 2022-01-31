Westchester Man Whose License Plate Went Missing Piling Up Speeding Tickets Thanks To Thief

A Westchester man is piling up speeding tickets in New York City after his license plate was stolen years ago, according to a new report out of the New York Post.

Tarrytown resident John J. Maffucci, a parole officer who served as the Westchester County Commissioner of Corrections, made headlines as he keeps racking up tickets, despite not driving in the city in years after his license plates were stolen.

Maffucci, also a private investigator, author, and screenwriter, lost his front license plate after striking a deer with his Honda in January 2020, according to the report.

He and a New York State Police trooper reportedly searched for plate BDX-6081 and couldn’t find it, so Maffucci got new license plates from the state DMV.

According to the report, his first speeding ticket showed up at his Westchester home more than a year later, and they kept coming, with at least five being sent to him, despite his not driving in the area.

The theft was reported to state police, but investigators have yet to check if the plates were lost or stolen, the report states.

“My God, it’s been so obvious what’s going on,” he said in the Post. “Somebody’s using a stolen plate and nobody’s doing anything. God, I tell ya, none of these people would have worked for me, not in a million years. If they did they wouldn’t last long.”

The complete story from the New York Post can be found here.

