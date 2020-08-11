Suspect Indicted For Attempted Murder Of Teenage Girl In Northern Westchester

A Northern Westchester man is facing attempted murder and a host of other charges for allegedly repeatedly stabbing a 17-year-old girl earlier this year.

Ossining resident Robert McCallion, 35, has been indicted by a Westchester County Grand jury for stabbing and attempting to kill a high school student in March, District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. announced.

Specifically, McCallion was charged with:

Attempted murder;

Attempted murder as a hate crime;

Two counts of first-degree assault;

Two counts of assault as a hate crime;

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Two counts of second-degree assault.

Officers from the Ossining Police Department responded to the Avalon apartments on North Highland Avenue on Friday, March 13, where there was a report of an assault involving a knife-wielding man.

Upon arrival at the apartment complex, officers found a 17-year-old girl with “a number of significant wounds.” She was transported by paramedics to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and listed in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Scarpino said that at the time police arrived, officers found McCallion in the parking lot with blood on his hands and clothes, and he was taken into custody without incident.

McCallion lived in the same apartment complex as his victim, along with his father.

The investigation into the assault found that McCallion was also found to be in possession of a number of weapons, including an AR-15 assault rifle, and high-capacity magazines. The knife he allegedly used in the assault was located at the scene.

According to Scarpino, the victims as taken inside the apartment building with her family, where she was injured and bleeding profusely. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds to the face and back.

The victim was a stranger to the McCallion.

Scarpino said that “McCallion is charged under the Hate Crime statutes based upon the evidence developed during the investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.