Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bedford Daily Voice serves Bedford, Bedford Hills & Katonah
Return to your home site

Menu

Bedford Daily Voice serves Bedford, Bedford Hills & Katonah

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Lord & Taylor Closing Westchester Store
News

Northern Westchester Man Indicted For Allegedly Fathering Child Of 12-Year-Old Girl

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Pablo Dure
Pablo Dure Photo Credit: Westchester County DA

A 45-year-old man in Westchester has been indicted for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a minor over the course of two years and impregnating her.

Croton-on-Hudson resident Pablo Dure was indicted on Tuesday, Aug. 18, and arraigned on one count of course of sexual conduct against a child, a violent felony, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. announced.

It is alleged that between Dec. 1, 2017, and Nov. 1, 2019, Dure engaged in sexual intercourse on a regular basis with a girl from the time she was 10 until she was 12.

Scarpino said the allegations came to light in January this year when the victim’s mother discovered her 12-year-old child was approximately 33 weeks pregnant. 

The victim gave birth to a baby and through DNA analysis, Dure’s paternity of the baby was established.

The case was investigated by the Special Prosecutions Division with the assistance of the FBI and the Croton Police Department. Dure was ultimately located in Mineola and arrested on Thursday, April 9 by Croton Police.

Dure’s bail was set at $50,000 cash, $250,000 bond, or $250,000 surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bedford Daily Voice!

Serves Bedford, Bedford Hills & Katonah

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.