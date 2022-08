State officials are alerting motorists about a planned lane closure on a busy stretch of I-684.

The New York State Department of Transportation said the right lane southbound is set to close between Exit 5 (Saw Mill River Parkway) and Exit 6 (State Route 35) in Bedford to facilitate bridge maintenance.

The lane closure is scheduled to be implemented between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, officials said.

