Fugitive Arraigned On Murder Charge For Fatal Shooting In Westchester

A man wanted for fatally shooting a Westchester City Councilman’s nephew has been arraigned on charges that include murder.

Mount Vernon resident John Bobbitt, 42, has been arraigned in the shooting death of Kashawn “Kanye” Smith, the nephew of City Councilman Derrick Thompson, after attempting to flee into New Jersey to avoid arrest.

Specifically, Bobbitt was charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. said that at approximately 10:15 on Tuesday, April 2, Bobbitt shot Smith, 28, multiple times on Millington Street in Mount Vernon.

Scarpino noted the two were familiar with one another and were not strangers.

Following the shooting, Scarpino said that Bobbitt fled to New Jersey before he was located in Newark by members of the Mount Vernon Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, and the Newark Police Department.

Bobbitt was arrested in Newark on Monday, July 13, and remanded into custody. He waived extradition and was returned to New York. After being arraigned, Bobbitt was remanded into custody and scheduled to appear back in court later this month.

