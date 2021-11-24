Driver Sent To Jail After Northern Westchester Crash That Injured Three

The driver of a vehicle that allegedly hit three pedestrians when his vehicle careened out of control on a Northern Westchester sidewalk has been remanded to jail.

The incident took place around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 in Peekskill, said the Peekskill Police.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered a blue Cadillac Escalade with heavy front end and driver side damage at rest on the sidewalk.

The driver of the Escalade was still behind the wheel at the time of police arrival and was identified as 56-year-old Peekskill resident John Watson.

It was quickly determined that the Escalade had initially collided with a parked, unoccupied vehicle, causing the Escalade to careen onto the sidewalk, striking an unoccupied motorcycle and three male pedestrians, police said.

The accident also caused significant damage to City and privately owned property and buildings on the 10 block of North Division St., they added.

The struck pedestrians had varying levels of injury, requiring all of them to be transported to Westchester Medical Center.

One of the victims remains in critical condition, police said.

Watson was transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries and arrested and charged by Peekskill Police with vehicular assault, DWI/Drugs, and multiple drug possession charges, police said.

Watson was remanded to Westchester County Jail.

