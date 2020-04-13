COVID-19: Employee From Northern Westchester Is First Metro-North Worker To Die From Virus

A Metro-North Railroad employee has died from the novel coronavirus, the agency's first death caused by COVID-19.

John Oles, 57, a machinist based in Northern Westchester out of the Harmon Support Shop in Croton-Harmon, died on Monday, April 13.

“We are profoundly saddened by the loss of John Oles," said Metro-North Railroad President Cathy Rinaldi.

Rinaldi said Oles was a 28-year veteran of the agency who will be deeply missed by his colleagues.

"His dedication to public service during this difficult time will not be forgotten," she added. "Our thoughts are with his wife Karen, who is also a member of the Metro-North family, and their two daughters, Kristen and Kimberly, during this unimaginably difficult time.”

A GoFundMe effort set up by friends to help cover the cost of his funeral and to take care of his family said: "John dedicated his life to his family and anyone whoever was in need. People who knew him described him as generous, kind, loyal, funny, and thoughtful."

Oles is also a past captain, firefighters, and lifetime member with Columbia Power Ladder #44 in Croton-On-Hudson.

Metro-North has had 71 employees test positive for the virus. 460 employees are currently quarantined and 345 have returned to work.

