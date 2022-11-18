Brr! Fox Lane High Schoolers Raise Over $4K From Polar Plunge For Special Olympics

High schoolers in Northern Westchester braved freezing cold water to raise money for a good cause.

Over the weekend of Saturday, Nov. 12, students from Fox Lane High School in Bedford jumped into the chilly Long Island Sound for a Polar Plunge benefitting the Special Olympics, according to Bedford Central School District officials.

The team raised over $4,000 for the cause, officials said.

The plunge was organized by Student Union President Alexx Hoffmann and Vice President Kate Manning with the help of their advisor, Kayla Mullaney, according to the school district.

Ahead of the event, Manning dressed up as a polar bear during lunch periods in an effort to get her fellow students to sign up, officials said.

