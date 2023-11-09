Martha Stewart's Bedford Home Available To Rent For Thanksgiving-Inspired Vacation

Now you can try Martha Stewart living.

In a partnership with travel company Booking.com, the media mogul is offering up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay at her Northern Westchester County guesthouse the weekend before Thanksgiving.

The home, located in the hamlet of Katonah in the town of Bedford, is only one part of the November 18-19 experience, dubbed “Martha Stewart's Thanksgiving-Inspired Farm Stay.”

In addition to spending the night in the guesthouse on Stewart's 150-acre farm, the two lucky guests will be privy to a special itinerary just for them, which includes some of Stewart’s self-proclaimed fall traditions.

First, the pair will be given a tour not only of Tenant House, where they will be spending the night but also a guided tour of the property itself, led by Stewart’s head gardener Ryan McCallister.

There, guests will see the hospitality queen’s stables, gardens, and chicken coop.

After the tours, Martha Stewart Living’s Executive Director of Design, Kevin Sharkey, will lead a tutorial on wreath-making and table setting, demoing how the little things can really make Thanksgiving special.

Besides the extra holiday decorating knowledge, the duo will leave with signed copies of Stewart’s cookbooks and “other goodies to ensure guests are Thanksgiving ready.”

The pièce de résistance, though, is a brunch with Stewart herself, which will be prepared by award-winning chef Thomas Joseph.

In order to seize this opportunity, you must be fast – the stay will become bookable at noon on Thursday, Nov. 16, and is only available for two adult guests on a first-come, first-served basis.

Guests must be 21 and over to be eligible for the booking. All meals will be provided to the lucky vacationers, and they may also have to sign a non-disclosure agreement once they arrive on the property.

For more information on “Martha Stewart's Thanksgiving-Inspired Farm Stay,” click here.

