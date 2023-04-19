Mostly Cloudy 51°

Man Inappropriately Touches Deli Employee After Argument In Bedford, Police Say

A man faces charges after he allegedly inappropriately touched a deli employee in Northern Westchester following an argument over the way his food was prepared, police said. 

The incident happened at the Tikal Deli in Bedford Hills, police said.
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The incident happened in Bedford Hills on Sunday, April 16 at the Tikal Deli located at 723 Bedford Rd., according to Bedford Police Lieutenant Jeffrey Gulick. 

On the day of the incident, a customer identified as 44-year-old Mount Kisco resident Edvin Quijada got into a verbal argument with an employee over the way that his food was prepared. 

During the argument, Quijada allegedly made unwanted sexual comments to the employee, Gulick said. 

Later in the day, Quijada returned to the deli, argued with the employee again, and allegedly touched their buttocks. 

Quijada was then arrested on Tuesday, April 18, and charged with forcible touching. He was arraigned in Bedford Town Court and later released on his own recognizance. 

He will return to Bedford Town Court on Wednesday, April 19, Gulick said, adding that Quijada denies the allegations. An order of protection was issued for the victim. 

