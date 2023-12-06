Overcast 36°

SHARE

Fox Lane HS Senior Ranked Top Cellist In New York State: 'Incredibly Proud'

A high school senior from Northern Westchester has earned state-wide recognition for her musical chops.

<p>Fox Lane High School senior&nbsp;Cameron Bly.&nbsp;</p>

Fox Lane High School senior Cameron Bly. 

 Photo Credit: Bedford Central School District
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Cameron Bly, a senior at Fox Lane High School in Bedford, won the principal cellist seat at the All-State Orchestra Winter Conference held in Rochester by the New York State School Music Association, Bedford Central School District officials announced on Wednesday, Dec. 6. 

This win officially names Bly as the top-ranking cellist in the state of New York, according to the district.

"We are incredibly proud of this accomplishment!" district officials said.

to follow Daily Voice Bedford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE