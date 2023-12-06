Fox Lane HS Senior Ranked Top Cellist In New York State: 'Incredibly Proud'

Cameron Bly, a senior at Fox Lane High School in Bedford, won the principal cellist seat at the All-State Orchestra Winter Conference held in Rochester by the New York State School Music Association, Bedford Central School District officials announced on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

This win officially names Bly as the top-ranking cellist in the state of New York, according to the district.

"We are incredibly proud of this accomplishment!" district officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bedford and receive free news updates.