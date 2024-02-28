Flames Shoot Out Of Chimney At Bedford Home

The blaze happened on Sunday evening, Feb. 25, when a chimney fire broke out at a residence in Bedford on Mary's Lane, the Bedford Fire Department said on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The resident told firefighters that flames were extending several feet from the top of the chimney. However, the blaze died down a bit by the time crews arrived and became contained within the flue between the fireplace and the chimney top.

Crews soon began working to clean out the firebox and climbed onto the residence's roof to sweep the flue of built-up debris. Additionally, firefighters also worked to remove all embers and vent smoke from the home.

Before leaving the scene, crews also used a thermal imaging camera to check the residence for any hot spots.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bedford and receive free news updates.