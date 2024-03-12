Fair 48°

Fire Begins Underneath Dump Truck On I-684 In Bedford

A dump truck had to pull over on a busy highway in Northern Westchester after a blaze began underneath its cab.

The blaze happened on I-684 North in Bedford.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Bedford Fire Department
The incident happened on Interstate 684 North in Bedford in the area of Exit 4, when a smoldering fire began underneath the cab of a tri-axle dump truck, forcing it to pull over, the Bedford Fire Department said on Monday, March 11.

A passing motorist tried to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful. Arriving fire crews then stretched a hose line to the truck and were able to extinguish the blaze while directing traffic on the highway.

The scene was later turned over to New York State Police and the truck was eventually towed away. No injuries were reported. 

